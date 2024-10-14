The Other Side Dispensary Opens Its Doors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The First Wholly Minority-Owned And Funded Dispensary In The Country

Jersey City, NJ, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Side Dispensary (TOSD) is proud to announce they have finally opened the doors to their luxury cannabis dispensary in the Heights of Jersey City on Saturday. This highly anticipated event marked the dispensary's official entry into the local community, offering residents high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming and educational environment. TOSD is the first dispensary solely funded and founded by minorities in the country.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors in Jersey City, our home, and officially join this vibrant industry,” said Dr. Alyza“Beast” Brevard-Rodriguez, founder of The Other Side Dispensary.“The Other Side embodies not just a business, but a testament to my journey and the strength of my community-all fueled by hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

The opening of this minority-backed dispensary represents far more than just another business in the cannabis industry; it symbolizes resilience, innovation, and the power of community-driven economic growth. By prioritizing inclusive investment and operational strategies, this establishment is setting a precedent for future businesses, proving that entrepreneurship can-and should-serve as a vehicle for social equity.

"In Jersey City, we fought for a legal cannabis industry that creates opportunities and jobs for our underserved populations and supports local entrepreneurs. As a result, today I am proud to welcome The Other Side Dispensary to our vibrant business community, and I wish you every success with your new venture,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

“Alyza is a veteran, a woman, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and a Jersey City resident. She's exactly the type of business owner we should be supporting and championing-someone who brings passion, diversity, and a strong sense of community to everything she does. I wish her all the success in this exciting new endeavor and congratulate her on the opening of The Other Side dispensary in the Heights,” said Yousef Saleh, Ward D, Jersey City Council.

Dr. Alyza“Beast” Brevard-Rodriguez is a pioneering leader in the cannabis and wellness industries, known for her work as one of the nation's most diverse cannabis operators. After serving 10 years in the military, she founded SW3AT, a wellness studio that expanded into multiple locations in Hudson County, NJ. A 2x disabled combat veteran, Brevard-Rodriguez combines her experience with holistic wellness solutions and cannabis to promote empowerment in marginalized communities. She is the first Black, LatinX, LGBTQ female disabled veteran licensed cannabis operator in New Jersey.

“The Hudson County Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the grand opening of The Other Side Dispensary. As a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, Dr. Brevard-Rodriguez is a wonderful, community-engaged partner and a leader in this budding industry. We wish her great success,” said Emory A. Edwards, President and CEO, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce.

“Dr. Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez is an exceptional leader within the Cannabis Studies program at Hudson County Community College. From the moment she began teaching and mentoring our students, she has shared her extensive knowledge and resources with our students, helping to motivate them in their pursuit of an impactful career in the industry.,” said Dr. Ara Karakashian, Dean, School of Business, Culinary Arts, & Hospitality Management at Hudson County Community College.“We are extremely fortunate that Alyza has continuously and consistently delivered meaningful learning opportunities for our diverse student body. Her persistence has brought us to this day-the Grand Opening of her vision, The Other Side Dispensary!”

The Other Side Dispensary offers a wide selection of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, pre-rolls, and wellness products, catering to all preferences and needs. The store aims to create an inviting atmosphere where customers can learn about the benefits of cannabis and make informed choices.

“Our team is committed to providing a safe, comfortable space for both seasoned consumers and those new to cannabis. We believe that education and community engagement are vital, and our grand opening is just the beginning of our commitment to both,” added Brevard-Rodriguez.

About The Other Side Dispensary

Founded with the mission of providing quality cannabis products alongside exceptional customer service, The Other Side Dispensary is dedicated to fostering a community-oriented environment where education and responsible consumption are prioritized. The dispensary aims to break down stigmas and support customers in their journey towards wellness on The Other Side.

