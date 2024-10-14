Global PROTAC Therapy Market Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First PROTAC Drug Is Expected To Enter By 2027 Says Kuick Research In Its Latest Published Report On PROTA Drugs Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Delhi, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global PROTAC Targeted Protein Degraders Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2027 Report Finding & Inclusions:

First PROTAC Drug Approval Expected By 2027

Global & Regional PROTAC Drug Market Trends Insight

First 12 Months & First 5 Years Market Size Estimates Since Approval

Global PROTAC Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase: > 90 Drugs

FDA Fast Track & Orphan Drug Status Insight By Company & Indication

Comprehensive Insight On PROTAC Technology Platforms: 10 Platforms

Global PROTAC Drug Market Trends By Indications Competitive Landscape

Features Details Key Segments By Indication, By Region, Technology Platforms Therapeutic Areas Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases and others Countries Covered US, China, South Korea Report Coverage Mechanism of Action, Potential in Cancer, Comprehensive Clinical Drugs Insight, Current Trends and Future Opportunities Companies Covered Arvinas, EnhancedBio, Uppthera, TYK Medicine, Axter Therapeutics among others





Significant advancements have been made in the field of drug discovery in recent years with the aim of overcoming the drawbacks of conventional small-molecule therapies. Among these, the development of Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras, or PROTACs, is one of the most exciting developments. These dual-purpose compounds have become a cutting-edge method for selectively breaking down proteins, providing a special way to treat a range of diseases, such as cancer and neurological conditions.

PROTACs are synthetic compounds designed to specifically break down particular proteins by utilizing the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS) found in cells. Theoretically, in drug development, the ability to eradicate disease-associated proteins instead of simply blocking them presents a potent alternative. In this regard, PROTACs work by attracting an E3 ubiquitin ligase to the target protein, designating it for degradation, in contrast to conventional therapies that block protein activity. As a result of this process, the protein's cellular levels are decreased, hence downregulating its activity.

The mechanism of PROTACs is piloted by three key elements: an E3 ligase ligand, a target protein ligand, and a linker that joins the two. When a PROTAC molecule enters a cell, it recruits an E3 ligase and uses its ligand to attach to the target protein. The target protein is then signaled for proteasome breakdown by this ligase's transfer of ubiquitin molecules. PROTACs are highly adaptable in drug development because of their modular structure, which makes it simple to create and optimize these compounds to target different proteins.

The ability of PROTACs to selectively degrade particular proteins is one of their greatest advantages. A more favorable safety profile results from this tailored approach's reduction of off-target effects, which are frequently linked to conventional small-molecule inhibitors. Resistance to conventional treatments is a hallmark of many diseases, including cancer. PROTACs may be able to get over these challenges and regain therapeutic efficacy by addressing the underlying proteins that cause resistance. Furthermore, PROTACs can also target proteins that are challenging to inhibit efficiently using conventional small molecules by taking advantage of the UPS. Many proteins implicated in disease pathways lack appropriate binding sites for small compounds, giving PROTACs an edge since they do not require particular binding sites on the target protein.

Since the protein is eliminated from the cell when a PROTAC breaks down a target protein, the effects may endure for a long time and may result in long-lasting therapeutic benefits. One of the main areas of PROTAC development has been cancer treatment. PROTACs have been used to target particular oncoproteins, such as those implicated in signaling pathways that support tumor growth. In preclinical models, for example, PROTACs that target mutant variants of oncogenic proteins, such as KRAS, have demonstrated potential. PROTACs have the potential to produce longer-lasting remission and more substantial therapeutic effects by breaking down these proteins as opposed to just blocking them.

Neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, present unique challenges due to the accumulation of misfolded proteins that disrupt cellular function. PROTACs have demonstrated the ability to target these aggregated proteins for destruction, providing a unique therapeutic approach to slow the progression of the disease. For instance, studies are being conducted to create PROTACs that have the ability to specifically break down tau and α-synuclein protein aggregates, which are linked to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, respectively.

Although PROTACs have shown promise in early clinical trials, more research is needed to assess their safety, effectiveness, and optimal dosing schedules. To advance this exciting area of study, collaboration among researchers, academics, and physicians is essential. For disorders that are difficult to treat with traditional methods, PROTACs offer a groundbreaking approach to therapy development. They use the body's natural protein breakdown processes to specifically target and remove harmful proteins, which could lead to improved treatment options in oncology and other fields. With continued investigation, PROTACs have the potential to transform modern medicine and introduce a new era of targeted therapies.

