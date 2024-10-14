Viably Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Beprofit To Enhance Ecommerce Banking Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In a move to expand its all-in-one platform, Viably, a leader in ecommerce solutions, has announced of BeProfit, a analysis tool.

- Doron Gordon, Founder & CEOCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move to expand its all-in-one platform, Viably, a leader in financial solutions for ecommerce, has announced the acquisition of BeProfit, an ecommerce profit analysis solution. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Viably's strategy to offer comprehensive, integrated financial solutions tailored to ecommerce businesses.Introducing Profitability Analysis and Customer Base ExpansionBeProfit is a comprehensive financial analytics tool, designed to empower ecommerce businesses to maximize their profitability effortlessly. Integrating BeProfit into Viably's offerings will deepen financial analysis capabilities. This expansion broadens Viably's customer base and diversifies its financial management offering. Viably is already making strides in the Amazon and Shopify ecosystem, and the acquisition of BeProfit is set to turbocharge this growth. BeProfit's deep expertise and established presence will accelerate Viably's expansion into new market segments.An All-in-one Platform for Ecommerce Business Management“With the acquisition of BeProfit, we are thrilled to accelerate our vision of building a banking solution that ecommerce business owners can rely on daily,” said Doron Gordon, Founder and CEO of Viably.“BeProfit's capabilities align perfectly with our vision to provide seamless, integrated solutions that cover every aspect of financial management-from working capital and banking to profitability optimization.”Strategic Benefits of the AcquisitionBeProfit is celebrated for its detailed profit analytic and optimization tools, designed specifically for ecommerce entrepreneurs. By incorporating these tools, Viably will enhance its value proposition, offering ecommerce users:- Advanced profit tracking and optimization to focus on healthier business metrics.- Data integration from various sources to provide a comprehensive view of revenues, cost of sales, expenses, and profits.- A flexible, accurate system that delivers daily snapshots of sales, profits, orders, returns, and key marketing metrics.- Detailed cost breakdowns that help businesses understand profitability at the order level.Looking ForwardThis acquisition represents a key milestone in Viably's growth strategy, emphasizing its focus on enhancing service offerings and strengthening its market position as a leading provider of financial solutions for ecommerce businesses. For more information on how Viably and BeProfit will transform ecommerce financial management, please visit Viably's website .About ViablyAt Viably, our vision is to empower sellers to scale and build the global empire of their dreams. By offering a comprehensive suite of services-including working capital, payments, global banking, cards, spend management, and profit analytics-we provide a seamless all-in-one solution that saves time, ensures access to continuous capital, and simplifies day-to-day operations. We are committed to revolutionizing how ecommerce sellers manage their finances and scale their businesses. For more information, visit .

Jordan Watts

Viably

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.