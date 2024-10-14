(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This is a crucial tool to enhance the mechanism for supervising the activities of the civil sector in the emirate's airspace through interactive maps that the DCAA's services on a single platform.

Dubai, UAE, 14 October 2024 : Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, have launched the first phase of the unified 'Dubai Sky Map,' a crucial tool to enhance the mechanism for supervising the activities of the civil aviation sector in the emirate's airspace. The platform consolidates all maps related to DCAA services into a single system, including tracking air transport vehicles, cranes, and other services.



This announcement came during DCAA's participation in GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The platform represents a pioneering step aligned with DCAA's vision to foster innovation and future-readiness.

The“Dubai Sky Map” is a vital tool and interactive map for managing the emirate's airspace, the map provides all what is related to the DCAA's aviation related services in a single unified platform, that includes tracking all air transport movements, cranes and other services through a live broadcast of its data. This platform also contributes to enhancing the safety and efficiency of air operations in the emirates of Dubai, reflecting the DCAA's commitment in continuous developing of innovative solutions to raise the level of performance and enhance airspace management.

In addition to this ambitious initiative, DCAA will highlight a range of advanced systems and projects at the event, under the 'Dubai Digital' platform, focusing on improving work quality and raising leadership standards in aviation management, thus ensuring the safety of air transport in Dubai.

In this context, His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, stated: 'The launch of the first phase of the 'Dubai Sky Map' underscores a commitment to promoting innovation in the aviation sector and marks a significant step towards a safer and more sustainable future for the industry. We recognize that safety and security are the foundations of all our operations, and we continuously strive to develop solutions that align with global trends and best practices.'

He added: 'Through our participation in this event, we aim to showcase various smart initiatives and modern services to visitors and businesses while strengthening collaboration with government and private entities. This contributes to supporting sustainable development and improving the quality of life in Dubai.'

In addition, Mr. Saeed Belhoul, Acting Director of DCAA's Information Technology Department, said: 'The 'Dubai Sky Map' platform is a key innovation aligned with our vision to drive progress and meet future needs. It consolidates all service-related maps into a single, interactive platform, including real-time monitoring of air transport, cranes, and other activities. This tool is essential for improving airspace safety and operational efficiency, showing our dedication to advancing solutions that enhance performance and optimize airspace management.'

During the event, DCAA will showcase the benefits of its projects and technologies, along with the latest advancements in digital services and transformation within the organization. These digital initiatives are in line with Dubai's government vision to digitize all aspects of life in the emirate, fostering an innovative digital work environment that supports Dubai's development as a global aviation hub.