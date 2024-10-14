ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI Unveils Stunning New Exhibition Featuring UAE-Inspired Media Art

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The popular immersive experience's new lineup features the debut of GARDEN 'LIFE OF UAE' dedicated to the UAE's natural and urban beauty A landscape with palm trees and a city in the backgroundDescription automatically generated

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 11 October 2024: ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, the MENA flagship of the globally renowned immersive art space, introduces a new roster of immersive exhibits, including the highly anticipated debut of a UAE-inspired media art installation, GARDEN 'LIFE OF UAE'.

Keeping with its ongoing theme of ETERNAL NATURE, the exhibition showcases 15 meticulously curated media art installations, of which eight are brand new, each highlighting the awe-inspiring beauty and elemental power of nature and culture.

Beginning on October 10, ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI will transport guests to dreamlike landscapes, featuring endless blooming rose fields (FLOWER 'ROSE'), massive glaciers (ICE), glistening seashores (STARRY BEACH), and a mystical forest through its four seasons (FOREST).

LIVE SKETCHBOOK has also been updated with a new theme inspired by marine-life, featuring ocean floors teeming with radiant corals where guests can color and create sea creatures that come to life on screen, creating a harmonious underwater scene.

A highlight of the new lineup is the exclusive debut of GARDEN 'LIFE OF UAE', a large-scale digital installation inspired by the country's natural beauty, rich history, and extravagant cityscape. It follows the evolution of the UAE from tranquil desert to a bustling metropolis, with golden sand dunes transforming into iconic landmarks that rise from the desert like a dazzling mirage, celebrating the region's spirit, resilience, and visionary growth.

At ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, visitors embark on an extraordinary journey that engages all five senses through a unique combination of technology, stunning visuals, bespoke soundscapes, and captivating scents. It is a must-see destination in the region for families, art lovers, and those seeking a unique experience. This latest refresh ensures that each visit offers something new, inviting both first-time guests and returning enthusiasts to rediscover their connection with nature and creativity.

Launched in February, ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI is produced by the internationally acclaimed digital design and art company d'strict, known for its public media art showcases such as WAVE and Waterfall-NYC. Since its inception, the exhibition has attracted more than 8 million visitors across its eight global branches and has won numerous international design awards.

Conveniently located in the heart of Dubai Mall, on the second floor next to Galeries Lafayette, ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends and holidays.



ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI

Price: Starts at 109 AED for adults (Early Bird and Twilight slots)

Ticketing:

Location: Dubai Mall, 2nd Floor, opposite Galeries Lafayette

Opening Hours: 10am-11pm (Mon-Thu), 10am-12am (Fri-Sun including holidays), open every day



