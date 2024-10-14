Russians Attack Civilian Car With Drone In Kherson Region, Killing Two Women
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the Kherson region, killing two women and injuring the driver.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“In the afternoon, the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone near Havrylivka,” the report says.
Two women, aged 72 and 56 years old, were killed. The driver of the vehicle, aged 46, sustained injuries.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 68-year-old man was wounded in the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region as a result of a drone attack.
