Diversity At Weintraub Tobin Highlighted In Hispanic Heritage Month

"Weintraub is proud to serve some of the most diverse regions in California, and it is important to us that our Firm reflect our communities," said Managing Shareholder Gary Bradus . "Our diversity of experiences and perspectives allow us to approach complex issues in a way that provides the best possible outcome for our clients."

Photos of Weintraub Leaders Louis Gonzalez, Jr., Jessica Marlow, and Chris Chediak

The value of diversity for Weintraub clients comes from the melding of differing experiences, cultures, talents, viewpoints, and styles to drive creative and innovative solutions. Weintraub consistently averages higher diversity percentages than firms of a similar size, including women attorneys and staff, attorneys and staff of color, and overall minority representation. This is true from Weintraub's roster of associates-the younger attorneys and future of the Firm-to the Board of Directors, which includes three attorneys with Hispanic heritage: Louis Gonzalez, Jr. (Shareholder, Litigation), Jessica Marlow (Shareholder, Entertainment and Digital Media), and Chris Chediak (Shareholder, Corporate).

DEI initiatives at Weintraub include annual sponsorship of a Diversity Summer Associate through the Sacramento County Bar Association, participation in the Legal Employers Diversity Collaborative, and ensuring that physical office spaces and the Firm website are accessible to employees and visitors with disabilities.

With locations across California, Weintraub Tobin is an innovative provider of sophisticated legal services to dynamic businesses and business owners, as well as to non-profits and individuals with litigation and business needs. For more information on the Firm, visit .

