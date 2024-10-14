This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of age-related joint disorders, particularly osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. As the population ages, the demand for joint replacement surgeries has surged, coupled with health concerns associated with aging. According to The World Bank Group data, the percentage of people aged 65 years and above in China has increased from 9.32% in 2013 to 14.27% in 2023. This demographic shift increased the demand for effective surgical solutions, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Another critical driver is the implementation of centralized procurement policies, which have dramatically reduced the costs associated with artificial joints. For instance, the Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) initiative in China has significantly transformed the healthcare landscape since its inception, particularly for artificial joints, with around the 9th round for VBP released by November 2023. This program aimed to reduce the costs of medical consumables through centralized bidding and negotiation strategies. This cost reduction has encouraged more patients to opt for surgical solutions rather than considering alternative treatments, thereby positively impacting market growth. This shift enhances patient outcomes and enhances competition among manufacturers to innovate and improve product offerings.

Moreover, minimally invasive procedures, which aim to reduce recovery time and complications, have gained significant demand among surgeons and patients. As healthcare providers focus on improving patient outcomes, the shift towards less invasive procedures has led to a rise in the number of joint replacement surgeries performed. This trend enhances patient outcomes and encourages more individuals to consider surgical options for joint issues that were previously managed through other alternatives. This growing preference for minimally invasive approaches is expected to drive the market for artificial joints as hospitals and clinics invest in advanced surgical technologies.

The governments have prioritized healthcare reform, increasing investments in hospitals and medical facilities, particularly in rural areas. This expansion has improved access to orthopedic care, enabling more patients to receive timely treatment for joint-related conditions. As healthcare accessibility improves, more individuals are anticipated to switch to joint replacement surgeries, thereby driving demand for artificial hip and knee joints in the market.



China Artificial Hip & Knee Joints Market Report Highlights



Based on site, the knee joint segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of knee disorders, increasing number of knee arthroplasties, and increasing affordability of patients.

The hip joint segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to technological advancements in implant design and surgical techniques enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction, making THAs more convenient. Based on end use, the hospitals & surgery centers segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the advanced surgical techniques, personalized attention, and comprehensive services offered by these facilities, which significantly improve patient outcomes.

The leading players in the China Artificial Hip & Knee Joints market include:



Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

AK Medical

Waston Medical Corporation

Extremity Medical LLC

CONMED Corporation.

Enovis Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun)

