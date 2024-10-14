Aqua-Tots Swim School Expands To New York, Opening First Location In Amherst

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) School offers indoor, year-round children's swim lessons to lakeside community of western New York

Amherst, NY, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its first facility in the state of New York is now open in the city of Amherst. The 7,000-square-foot facility offers lessons Monday through Saturday at a variety of times convenient for parents. Sitting at 4998 Harlem Road, Aqua-Tots Amherst is located within Sheridan-Harlem Plaza and has direct access to the 290 Expressway, making it easily accessible to the families of Amherst, Kenmore, Tonawanda, Getzville, Lancaster, Clarence, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Buffalo and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's trusted program has been parent-approved for more than 30 years and is used in schools around the world to create safe and confident lifelong swimmers. The company is dedicated to putting“safety first and fun every second” into every lesson. Parents can choose from class sizes of one, two or four students to suit their child's needs. Aqua-Tots also understands that each child is unique and may need accommodations. The year-round swim school makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive and Fast Track lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level.

Amherst locals and first-time franchise owners, Christian and Lizzie Rozanski, are looking forward to increasing water safety awareness in their area.

“Western New York is full of young families who appreciate simple living and being outdoors,” Christian said.“Amherst is right on Lake Erie and 20 minutes from Niagara Falls. As such, it is crucial for children in the area to know how to swim. Aqua-Tots offers a safe and positive environment where children as young as four months old can start to learn these essential, lifesaving skills.”

Aqua-Tots Amherst features a 90-degree, 1,531 square-foot pool with 18 changing rooms and a floor-to-ceiling glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child's progress from cozy red armchairs. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

Families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. They should also reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Follow Aqua-Tots Amherst's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/amherst/, email ... or call (716)-242-5255.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

Aqua-Tots Amherst

