عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0115 - RIKV 25 0416


10/14/2024 7:46:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 25 0115 RIKV 25 0416
Settlement Date 10/16/2024 10/16/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 14,001 14,680
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.764 / 9.048 95.653 / 8.989
Total Number of Bids Received 10 21
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 23,100 27,180
Total Number of Successful Bids 7 14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 4 14
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.764 / 9.048 95.653 / 8.989
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.809 / 8.862 95.815 / 8.640
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.776 / 8.998 95.653 / 8.989
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.778 / 8.990 95.718 / 8.849
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.809 / 8.862 95.815 / 8.640
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.742 / 9.139 95.510 / 9.299
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.769 / 9.027 95.666 / 8.961
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 61.26 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.65 1.85

MENAFN14102024004107003653ID1108776087


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search