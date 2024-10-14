WNY Bus Co. Highlighted For Commitment To Safe And Reliable School Transportation In Erie County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Igor Finkelshtein: WNY Bus Co is committed to upholding high safety and reliability standards while providing services to school districts in Western NY.

- Igor Finkelshtein

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WNY Bus Co. is proud to announce its continued dedication to providing safe, reliable, and inclusive transportation for students across Erie County, NY. A recent article titled "Empowering Erie County, NY Students Through Safe and Reliable School Transportation" shines a spotlight on the vital role that school buses play in the community and the significant impact of transportation services like those offered by WNY Bus Co.

The article discusses the critical importance of reliable school transportation in ensuring all students, including those in special education programs, have access to education. It highlights WNY Bus Co.'s proven track record in serving students with special needs, leveraging their experience in working with travelers who require specialized care, thanks to their ownership of Buffalo Transportation.

"Providing safe, timely, and accessible transportation is at the heart of what we do," said Igor Finkelshtein , President of WNY Bus Co. "Our team takes great pride in supporting the educational journeys of every student, including those with unique needs. We are grateful for the opportunity to be recognized for our work and to contribute to the success of the Erie County community."

WNY Bus Co. has recently expanded its services through a new school transportation contract with the Cheektowaga Maryvale School District, which has led to the creation of over 70 local jobs and a further enhancement of the company's performance. The article also emphasizes how transportation services like these not only benefit students but also the broader community by creating economic opportunities and ensuring that education remains accessible to all.

You can read the full article "Empowering Erie County, NY Students Through Safe and Reliable School Transportation" here .

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a WNY-based school transportation provider, dedicated to delivering safe, efficient, and dependable transportation services for students of all abilities. With a focus on special education transportation and community involvement, WNY Bus Co. continues to make a positive impact on the lives of students and families throughout Erie County.

Igor Finkelshtein

WNY Bus Co

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.