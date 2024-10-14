Videoproc Converter AI Celebrates 6Th Anniversary With Up To 65% Discount And Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VideoProc Converter AI , the flagship product of Digiarty Software, has evolved into an all-in-one solution for AI-powered and image upscaling, video/audio format conversion with level-3 GPU acceleration, DVD digitization, and online media downloading since its launch in 2018. To celebrate this milestone, the company is offering exclusive discounts of up to 65% on lifetime licenses for VideoProc Converter AI, along with free premium programs and exciting rewards for loyal users.

Visit: before November 1, 2024, to enter the 6th anniversary discount and giveaway event for the following prizes:

Special Offers:

.Up to 65% discount on VideoProc Converter AI lifetime licenses.

.Chance to win PayPal Cash prizes.

.$5 coupon for additional savings on lifetime licenses.

Free Premium Tools:

.VideoProc Converter AI V6.4 (previous version).

.VideoProc Converter AI 90-day full license.

.Aiarty Image Enhancer: AI-powered photo enhancement software (valued at $75/month).

.DearMob iPhone Manager: A one-stop iPhone file management tool (valued at $29.95/month).

.VideoProc Vlogger: A full-featured video editing program for users of all levels.

VideoProc Converter AI, previously known as a full GPU-accelerated video converter with handy editing/compressing/downloading features, has now evolved into a complete suite of AI-powered multimedia solutions. Among its notable AI features are:

.AI Super Resolution: Enhance videos to 4K and images to 8K/10K with improved clarity and detail.

.Frame Interpolation: Convert low FPS videos to 240/300/480FPS for a fluid viewing experience.

.Video Stabilization: Automatically stabilize shaky, jittery, or wobbly footage.

These new AI features are designed with the aim to meet the increasingly sophisticated creative needs of users, accommodating for leveling up multimedia effectively across diverse types, from home recordings and downloaded videos to old animes and AI-generated material. They have been met with widespread acclaim from customers and have been recommended by leading authority sites worldwide, such as, PCWorld recognized it as a "top AI video upscaler," while Shotkit commended its "impressive AI-upscaling results" and intuitive interface for both photos and videos.

"VideoProc Converter AI has helped countless users streamline their multimedia workflows over the years," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "To celebrate its 6th anniversary, we're offering exclusive deals and free gifts to thank our users for their continued support." Han added, "Looking ahead, we're excited to introduce more AI-powered features, further pushing the capabilities of our software and enhancing the user experience."



