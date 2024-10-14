‘Belief’ Fuelled Faruk Choudhary's Three-Year Wait To Don Indian Jersey After ACL Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) It took Farukh Choudhary three years to claw his way back into the Indian team but the striker completed his comeback from a serious ACL injury as he scored on his return against Vietnam on Saturday.

In 1099 days after his previous appearance for the country, Farukh didn't just make the starting eleven but also scored the important equaliser in the friendly against Vietnam in Nam Dịnh. A proper poacher's finish - getting in behind the centre-back and lobbing the ball above the onrushing keeper.

"I was working towards my comeback. I always knew that eventually, I would make it to the national team again. And when I say that I knew I would make it, it's not out of arrogance. It was the belief. I knew if I performed in ISL, I'd get a call-up for the camp. And then when I join the camp, it's up to me to make a place in the first eleven.

"It feels really good personally. I wasn't part of the national team for so long. I was doing my best at the club level. And to be back and make a difference here feels amazing," said Farukh to AIFF's media team.

Farukh is a highly experienced forward at the international level for the nation, having made his India debut in the 2018 SAFF Championship. He has played under three different coaches - Stephen Constantine, who handed him his debut, Igor Stimac, under whom he scored his first India goal and won his first trophy, and now Manolo Marquez, who trusted him to don the national colours again. Farukh repaid the trust by scoring India's first goal in Marquez's tenure.

"The entire last three years, I was preparing for it. I wasn't desperate, but I knew that with time, it would come. I didn't play many games for Jamshedpur FC due to injury. Last year, I played some games but didn't score many goals. So it didn't make sense for me to be part of the national camp. Now that I have scored two goals (in the ISL), got a call-up, scored here also, I think it is a good run for me individually," said Farukh.

Immediately after scoring the goal, Farukh pointed to the bench, dedicating his goal to his teammates, and especially, physiotherapist Gigy George, who played a big role in Farukh's recovery from the ACL injury.

"Gigy sir has supported me a lot. I had promised him that whenever I scored a goal, I'd come to you. But obviously, we were chasing the game and after the equaliser, wanted to restart quicker, so I didn't have time to go to the bench but I pointed there to my teammates, Aakash (Sangwan), Nikhil (Poojary), Rahul (Bheke), all these guys, and specially Gigy sir," he added.