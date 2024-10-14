Solventum Announces Commitment To 100% Renewable Electricity By 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum

(NYSE: SOLV ), formerly 3M Care, today pledges to use 100% electricity across its worldwide operations by 2030. This move highlights Solventum's commitment to sustainability and the critical role of the healthcare in addressing climate change. It also demonstrates how the company is integrating sustainable practices in its facilities and innovating solutions for customers.

Since 2021, Solventum has transitioned ten sites across the United States, Canada, Germany, Poland and France to renewable electricity, accounting for 48% of the company's total electricity consumption. Solventum is on track to increase this amount to 80% by 2025, a significant step towards meeting the 2030 target.

"We have a strong legacy of pioneering sustainable practices and our commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity is an important step as we continue to build a sustainability program for Solventum," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer, Solventum. "Our commitment also aligns with our mission of enabling better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives since environmental health directly impacts human health."

The transition to 100% renewable electricity is anticipated to result in a 45% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from the 2021 baseline year. This will deliver a carbon reduction equivalent to removing 20,000 cars from the road.

For more information about sustainability and Solventum, visit our website.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at

Solventum .



SOURCE Solventum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED