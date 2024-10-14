ASM Informs The Market About ASMPT Announcement

ASM international N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) informs the that ASMPT, in which ASM has a shareholding of approximately 25%, today announced that it received a non-binding approach in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT.

ASM is a shareholder in ASMPT Ltd. (“ASMPT”), which today issued an announcement that its board has received a preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party (the“Potential Offeror”) in relation to a possible privatization of ASMPT. ASMPT further mentioned in its announcement today that discussions are at an early stage and that it has not reached any agreement with the Possible Offeror for any offer, and that there is no certainty that the preliminary non-binding approach will lead to an offer being made in relation to its shares.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.