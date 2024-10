Fortrea Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the“Company”), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results before the opens on Friday, November 8, 2024. Fortrea will host a call at 8:00 am ET that day to review its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.



To participate in the call, participants should register at the Fortrea Investor Relations website . To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call can also be accessed through the following earnings webcast link .

A replay of the live conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and accessible on the events and presentations section of the Fortrea Investor Relations website.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, ...

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, ...

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, ...