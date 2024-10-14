RYVYL To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL" or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment for diverse international markets, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVII being held October 28-30, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles.

RYVYL Chairman and Co-Founder, Ben Errez, and Chief Officer, George Oliva, will be in attendance to present to attendees and available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the conference. For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XVII, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative, or email your request to ... .

Presentation Time: October 29, 11:00 am PT Webcast Link

The webcast of the presentation will also be found on the investor relations section of RYVYL's website: RYVYL Investor Events .



About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and expectation of revenues from the license described herein and are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate,"“believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the licensee understands and complies with various banking laws and regulations that may impact the licensee's ability to process transactions. For example, federal money laundering statutes and Bank Secrecy Act regulations discourage financial institutions from working with operators of certain industries – particularly industries with heightened cash reporting obligations and restrictions – as a result of which, banks may refuse to process certain payments and/or require onerous reporting obligations by payment processors to avoid compliance risk. These and other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of the latest information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

