Newspace Capital Announces Appointment Of Lieutenant-General John E. Shaw And Ruy Pinto To Advisory Board

NewSpace Capital, a global private equity firm investing in space, is expanding as the space sector continues on its growth trajectory

- Lieutenant-General John E. Shaw LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global private equity firm NewSpace Capital has announced the appointment of former U.S. Space Command deputy commander Lieutenant-General John E. Shaw and ex-CEO of Luxembourg-based commercial satellite operator SES Ruy Pinto as Industry Advisory Board members.Lieutenant-General Shaw, who was also the first commander of US Space Force's Space Operations Command, brings decades of experience in space and defense. NewSpace will also benefit from the expertise and leadership of Pinto, who is currently advising SES on its participation in the European Commission IRIS2 Space Program.NewSpace Capital backs leading companies in the space supply chain and the applications' segments of the space market. It focuses on areas such as the building and manufacture of components, broadcasting and telecommunication, earth observation, and navigation. NewSpace Capital's portfolio includes global technology champions – among them, ATLAS Space Operations, ICEYE, Kayrros, Cailabs and Simera Sense, companies making an immense impact around the world in fields like insurance, finance, transportation, energy, communication and sustainability.NewSpace Capital has been a constant presence in the global space sector since its founding in 2018. With the appointments of Lieutenant-General Shaw and Pinto, the firm will further broaden its network in the defense and space ecosystems across the Atlantic. Pinto was previously Chairman of the UK space industry trade association and a Non-Executive Director of the Space Application Catapult, established by the UK government to foster the development of space in the UK.With these appointments, NewSpace Capital will be able to call on several decades of experience at the highest levels of the U.S. military and global commercial space technology. The appointments reflect the rapid growth of NewSpace Capital, which mirrors growth in the wider space sector.Lieutenant-General John Shaw, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, University of Washington, and George Washington University, served as the deputy commander of the United States Space Command from 2020 to 2023. Highly decorated for his service, he previously served as the last commander of US Air Force's 14th Air Force, and the first commander of US Space Force's Space Operations Command.Ruy Pinto, a graduate of Rio de Janeiro Catholic University, worked as COO of Inmarsat before joining SES. In addition to two years as Chairman of UKSpace and six years at Satellite Application Catapult, his portfolio includes four years as a Director and VP of Space for the Association of Defence, Security and Aerospace Companies in the UK.Bogdan Gogulan, CEO and Managing Partner of NewSpace Capital, said that the firm was pleased to welcome the new members of the Industry Advisory Board.“I'm delighted to welcome Lieutenant-General Shaw and Ruy on board,” he said.“They both bring enormous knowledge and unique perspectives, gained over the years working in the space domain.”“Space is playing an increasingly important role in our lives and the sector is growing rapidly. The expertise of Lieutenant-General Shaw and Ruy will be invaluable as our portfolio companies continue leading the development of the space ecosystem.”Lieutenant-General John E. Shaw said:“Space isn't just any sector, but one that's vital to defense, as well as sustainability and other areas. It underpins many of the things we take for granted.“NewSpace Capital look to support the best and brightest people working in the space sector. There's an enviable display of talent across their portfolio.”“NewSpace Capital have an excellent team and it's a pleasure to join them at a very exciting time for the space sector.”Ruy Pinto said:“The team at NewSpace Capital are diligent, thorough, extremely knowledgeable about the space sector and committed to its growth.“NewSpace Capital investment criteria sets a very high bar for the portfolio companies – they must be solving fundamental problems in their fields. As someone who has spent most of his adult life working in space, that's music to my ears.“I look forward to joining the impressive roster on the Advisory Board, adding my voice to the conversation, and helping NewSpace to continue supporting the transformation of the space sector.”The World Economic Forum has predicted that the global space ecosystem will reach $1.8 trillion in value by 2035 , in part due to growing demand for space-enabled services across the global economy. Modeling from Globant has also shown that the full adoption of current satellite technologies by 2030 would give the world the means to reach net zero 10 years ahead of schedule.NewSpace Capital's investees include laser communications company Cailabs; ICEYE, which owns and operates the world's largest constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites; Simera Sense, a leading provider of end-to-end earth observation camera solutions and Kayrros, the global environmental intelligence company named one of the world's 100 Most Influential by TIME. Their most recent investment was in ATLAS Space Operations, a world-leading provider of ground station services for satellite communications.

