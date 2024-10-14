Bosslady's Famous Shrimp Partners With Tiny Guardians Foundation For Buy 2 Dishes, Donate 1 Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bosslady's Famous Shrimp is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Tiny Guardians Foundation through the "Buy 2 Dishes, Donate 1" initiative, a heartfelt campaign designed to support the well-being of children in our community.Starting October 1, 2024 for every two dishes purchased at Bosslady's Famous Shrimp, the restaurant will donate one meal to Tiny Guardians Foundation. This collaboration aims to provide nutritious meals to children in need, ensuring they have the energy and nourishment required to thrive."We are excited to join forces with the Tiny Guardians Foundation to make a meaningful impact," said Nashaunda Law, Executive Chef at Bosslady's Famous Shrimp. "This initiative allows our customers to enjoy our delicious dishes while contributing to the community. We believe that together we can make a significant difference in the lives of these children."The Tiny Guardians Foundation is dedicated to offering support and resources to children facing a variety of challenges. By partnering with Bosslady's Famous Shrimp, the foundation hopes to not only provide meals but also raise awareness of the continuous need for community support .The campaign will continue until October 31, 2024, giving the community ample time to participate and show their support. Bosslady's Famous Shrimp invites all its patrons to join this initiative and enjoy the magic of giving back through the simple act of dining.For more information about the "Buy 2 Dishes, Donate 1" initiative or to join us in supporting the Tiny Guardians Foundation, please contact Nashaunda Law at 816-282-2475.Together, let's make a difference-one dish at a time.**About Bosslady's Famous Shrimp:**Bosslady's Famous Shrimp is a beloved community favorite known for its delicious seafood dishes and commitment to quality and service. With a passion for serving great food and supporting local initiatives, Bosslady's continues to play a pivotal role in the community.**About Tiny Guardians Foundation:**Tiny Guardians Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on nurturing and empowering children facing adversity. Through various programs and partnerships, they aim to provide the resources and support children need to succeed.

