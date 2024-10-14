Seoul Semiconductor Illuminates Its Wired And Wireless Networking Experience With The AI-Native Networking Platform From Juniper Networks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 14, 2024 – Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced that its AI-Native Networking has been deployed by Seoul to deliver predictable, reliable and measurable wired and wireless access services that increases employee productivity while minimizing operational costs. The upgrades are driven by Mist AITM, the Juniper AI engine which leverages industry-leading AIOps and a microservices cloud to deliver excellent end-to-end user and operator experiences.



Established in 1992, Seoul Semiconductor has prioritized leading-edge lighting technology research to provide differentiated value to customers, with more than 18,000 patents secured for its innovation during that time. With over 1,000 customers globally, including several of the world\'s top 10 largest automobile manufacturers, Seoul Semiconductor produces a range of over 3,000 products at factories across four countries.



To continue its focus on improving customer value through continuous technology leadership across its product fields, Seoul Semiconductor sought upgrades for its outdated wired and wireless legacy network. Aimed at addressing the limitations in data throughput and coverage experienced previously, the strategic move was also envisioned to mitigate the inefficiencies associated with vendor lock-in.



The company ultimately choose Juniper\'s wired and wireless access solutions to bring agility, automation and assurance at scale for every device, user, application, and asset, crucial to help future proof the company\'s growing operations.



Driven by Mist AI, a wired/wireless integrated management solution featuring real-time monitoring, automation of settings and operations, as well as identification of root causes when failures occur, has now been deployed. The company\'s networking team is now able to better automate wireless operations, gain insight into experience through user service levels, and reduce time-consuming manual troubleshooting tasks. The Mist AI engine with its rich data science toolbox is backed by nine years of reinforced learning that is able to turn this insight into automated actions to deliver better IT and user experiences.



Additionally, with the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant the company now has a system that allows its IT team to detect and resolve networking issues through a seamless conversational interface. With the AI-Native Networking Platform from Juniper, Seoul Semiconductor can now leverage the right data, the right real-time responses, and the right infrastructure across its network, offering the best possible experiences across its operators and end-users.





