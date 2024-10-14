عربي


Honored Artist Gulustan Aliyeva To Give Concert In Ganja

10/14/2024 7:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Gulustan Aliyeva will give a solo concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on October 25, Azernews reports.

During the evening, popular hits such as "Bayatılar," "Kimsən sən," "Unut bir anlıq," "Yar olsaydı," "Təşəkkür," and other beloved compositions will be performed.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase through iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and Milli.

AzerNews

