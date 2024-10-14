Honored Artist Gulustan Aliyeva To Give Concert In Ganja
Laman Ismayilova
Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Gulustan Aliyeva will give a solo
concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on October 25,
Azernews reports.
During the evening, popular hits such as "Bayatılar," "Kimsən
sən," "Unut bir anlıq," "Yar olsaydı," "Təşəkkür," and other
beloved compositions will be performed.
Tickets for the concert are available for purchase through
iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Az,Trend, Day and
Milli.
