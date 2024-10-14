FAJ Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces Crimes Against Journalists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) condemned on Monday the crimes committed by the Israeli forces against journalists in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

This came in a release expressing its full support for Arab journalists, saying that "the Zionist enemy did not limit itself to launching its campaigns to exterminate civilians only, but also focused its crimes on journalists in those three countries because journalists have a strong influence on exposing Zionist crimes and exposing them to world public opinion."

The release called on all unions, federations and international media organizations to expose this Zionist entity and condemn its crimes, calling on all Arab countries to support journalists in the three Arab countries.

It also called on the Security Council, and human rights organizations around the world to condemn the blatant aggression and war of extermination waged by the Israeli occupation forces against journalists in those three Arab countries and protecting them. (end)

aff









MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108775942