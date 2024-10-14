Timken To Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Nov. 5
Date
10/14/2024 7:00:39 AM
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at .
|
Conference Call:
|
Timken's Q3 2024 Earnings Results
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428
or 404-975-4839
Access Code: 612523
(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)
|
|
|
Conference Call Replay:
|
Replay Dial-In available through
Nov. 19, 2024:
866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194
Replay Access Code: 368646
|
|
|
Live Webcast:
|
|
|
|
Register in advance:
|
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;
,
a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted
$4.8 billion
in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
SOURCE The Timken Company
