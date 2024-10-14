Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G And Virtual 5G Express Both Receive Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN and SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet today announced that Virtual 5G (V5G) and Virtual 5G Express (V5GE) were selected to receive "Excellent" Awards. The Awards are the result of selection for exceptional performance over the competition.

The users of Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express have given each an average rating of 5 stars out of 5 stars. The Awards were the result of a Global Industrywide vote where all apps were eligible. These Awards are the result of tabulated data from real Users, based upon installations, usage, end-user experience and satisfaction. Only actual users who have been verified to have installed Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express were able to participate in this vote.

Users of Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express most frequently cite V5G and V5GE Performance and Security. Users acknowledge this is unmatched especially in comparison to VPN Apps which drop speeds by as much as 77%.

Users increasingly state that Mobile service that was unstable or absent became immediately stable and reached 5G Mobile Broadband speed levels with V5GE or V5G.

Wi-Fi in Dead Spot: With and Without V5GE

UpdateStar 5 Star Awards

Users have submitted examples of 5G Mobile Broadband speed levels when using V5GE or V5G in "Dead Spots" as indicated by Service Provider signal strength.

Beginning with the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Users have increasingly reported that V5G and V5GE are the "Apps you have to have". Users report that they rely on V5GE or V5G for delivering enduring reliable connectivity during both exceptional situations such as disasters as well as daily circumstances such as secure highspeed networking of Personal-Finance and Medical Apps with uninterrupted service for weeks, even months.

'Excellent' Award 5 out of 5 Stars from Users

The awards are compiled by UpdateStar, reviewed by Computerworld, Softpedia, PC Advisor, and others.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

