Wesco Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call And Conference Participation


10/14/2024 6:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Wesco
International (NYSE: WCC ) will hold its third quarter 2024 earningsconference call on Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live Audio webcast of the earnings presentation can be accessed at
, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available.

In
addition, Wesco
will
be
participating
in
the
Baird Industrial Conference on November 13,
Stephens investment Conference on November 20, and the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3.

Third Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access
 Live Access
 North America Toll Free: 1-877-443-5356
International: 1-412-902-6614
Please ask to join the "Wesco" call
Replay Access
 A recording will be available until November 7, 2024.
U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 5360353

About
Wesco
 Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Investor
Relations


Will Ruthrauff

Director, Investor Relations

484-885-5648

Corporate
Communications


Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

