Statkraft AS - Contemplating NOK/SEK Green Bond Issuance
10/14/2024 6:16:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft AS, rated A/A- (stable/negative) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated DNB Markets, Handelsbanken, and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a potential new senior unsecured Green bond transaction. An expected new SEK-denominated 3-year maturity and a NOK-denominated 10-11 year maturity bond issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.
For further information, please contact:
Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205
VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
