عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Statkraft AS - Contemplating NOK/SEK Green Bond Issuance


10/14/2024 6:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft AS, rated A/A- (stable/negative) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated DNB Markets, Handelsbanken, and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a potential new senior unsecured Green bond transaction. An expected new SEK-denominated 3-year maturity and a NOK-denominated 10-11 year maturity bond issuance may follow, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN14102024004107003653ID1108775821


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search