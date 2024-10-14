Fitness App Market Poised For Rapid Growth, Forecasted To Reach US$ 120.37 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Fitness App Market is attributed to the increasing awareness about diet-related diseases, the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, and the rising emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiac problems and the technological advancements in AI and machine learning are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the leading market players in the coming period. However, the high cost of in-app purchases, technical issues in apps, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy may restrict the market's growth. The global fitness app market size was valued at $13.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices positively impacts the growth of the fitness app market size.Request Sample Pages Now:Fitness apps are now utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies to provide personalized fitness programs to their customers. They also offer no equipment workout routines, personalized diet charts, monitor diet, track footsteps, and also provide personalized health coaches, which in turn fuels the growth of the market. In addition, it provides solutions to automate the fitness guidance process and replace routine manual work. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the market includes increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices positively impacts the growth of the market.The key players profiled in this report includeAaptiv Inc, Addias, Applico Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., and Under Armour, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fitness app industry.Based on device type, the smartphone segment dominated the fitness app market share in 2020, owing to increase in penetration of smartphone users globally. In addition, fitness app is being used via smartphones as it is a cheap alternative from expensive gyms and fitness centers. However, the wearable devices segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for connective capabilities and the possibility of real-time communication between the end user and fitness instructors. In addition, it is enabling fitness watches to substantially increase the exercise efficiency with added capabilities such as music.Region wise, the fitness app market size was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of fitness apps among the younger population. In addition, growing demand for rising health & fitness awareness and online fitness training is providing a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising application of data analytics in fitness such as evaluating and developing fitness or yoga programs, detecting anomalies in scans and predicting outbreaks are expected to boost the fitness app market.Based on operating system, the Android segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% over the estimated period from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Android devices among the youth of emerging countries. On the contrary, the iOS segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps industry , as it provides premium class plans.Based on region, the North America region garnered the biggest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of fitness apps among youth across the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis timeframe, owing to the increasing application of data analytics in fitness such as finding anomalies in scans, examining and developing fitness or yoga programs, and predicting outbreaks.In addition, increasing awareness about diet-related diseases boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as technical issues in apps and the high cost of in app purchases and concerns regarding data security and stringent regulations are limiting the fitness app market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and rising disease prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fitness app market during the forecast period.

