Lisa Binger Of UAGC Elected As President Of The National Association Of Institutions For Military Education Services

- John Aldrich, SVP of Military and Academic Partnerships at UAGCCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Binger, Military Alliance Manager at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been elected as the incoming President of the National Association of Institutions for Military Education Services (NAIMES). This appointment highlights the continued leadership and dedication of UAGC to military education.NAIMES is widely recognized as a trusted, premier advocacy group dedicated to advancing quality educational programs and services for the military education community. The organization's mission is centered on advocating for and influencing policies, legislation, and practices that ensure the academic success of military-affiliated students.“At UAGC, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive environment for our military-connected students, ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and flexibility needed to succeed,” said Binger.“This role with NAIMES provides a unique opportunity to amplify these values at a national level, advocating for initiatives that align with our mission of providing exceptional service and education to service members, veterans, and their families.”With a career dedicated to supporting military education and student success, Binger brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role as NAIMES President. She is eager to lead the organization into its next chapter of growth and advocacy for military-connected students, furthering NAIMES' impact within the military education community.Binger's election as NAIMES President is a significant achievement, not only for UAGC but also for the larger military education landscape, as her leadership will shape future initiatives aimed at improving the educational experiences of military learners across the country.NAIMES represents a coalition of higher education institutions committed to delivering high-quality education and support to military students. The organization works closely with key stakeholders in military and government sectors to ensure that military learners have access to the resources and opportunities necessary for academic success."Lisa Binger's election as President of NAIMES is a testament to her dedication to the success of military-affiliated students,” said John Aldrich, senior vice president of Military and Academic Partnerships at UAGC.“Her leadership will not only strengthen the mission of NAIMES but also reinforce the commitment of UAGC to providing top-tier educational opportunities for our military learners. We are confident that Lisa will continue to be a driving force in advocating for the needs of military students, ensuring they receive the quality education and support they deserve."###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will join the University of Arizona's online community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

