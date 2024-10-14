Strict Action Against Perpetrators Soon, Says UP BJP Chief On Bahraich Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Chaudhary, reacting to the gunshot incident and subsequent violence during the Durga Puja procession in Bahraich incident on Sunday, said that all those responsible for fanning violent stir will be identified and be brought to justice soon.

He added that the Chief Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the situation and teams have been deputed to nab the perpetrators.

"Once identified, strict action will be taken against everyone involved," he remarked, while extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Responding to the opposition's questions regarding law and order, the BJP leader assured that no one responsible for this incident would be spared and added that the situation was now under control.

"Those who instigated the violence or supported the rioters will face legal action."

During the Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, the 22-year-old youth Ram Gopal Mishra was shot, leading to his death few hours later in hospital.

The violence in Bahraich broke out while the procession was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Reportedly, an argument between two groups broke out, resulting in stone pelting and firing of bullets.

Early this morning, reports claimed that fresh violence broke out in Bahraich as family members refused to cremate his body.

BJP leader also spoke about frequent occurrences of violence during Hindu festivals and said that the state government will not take this lightly.

Meanwhile, Bahraich remains on the boil. After the youth was declared dead, an enraged crowd in the area damaged vehicles and homes and set them on fire. According to some reports, four houses were burned in the incident.

After violence, Yogi government had suspended Hardi police station in-charge and the outpost in-charge for negligence on Sunday and assured of strict action against the perpetrators.

Till now, police have arrested an individual and detained around 30 others in connection with the Sunday clash. Security has been tightened in the area ahead of the deceased youth's last rites to prevent further unrest.

Cops have launched a hunt for the main accused.