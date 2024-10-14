Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Reach USD 69.9 Billion By 2032 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

Top Key Player Abbott, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Nova Biomedical, Biomrieux SA, and Sinocare.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The key trends influencing this domain's growth in terms of the competitive and geographic landscape are defined in the business intelligence report on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market . Additionally, the report discusses the obstacles to industry growth and provides information on unexplored prospects that will promote company growth between 2024 and 2032.

Discover how to develop an implementation strategy and a business case. Learn more about the market for point-of-care diagnostics and how it could help your business. With a focus on sales revenue, client preferences, company profiles, import/export scenarios, and business strategies that will help emerging market segments make critical business decisions, this market includes the competitive circumstances of key market participants. This analysis covers the global market's competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, distributors, sales channels, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The global Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at 11.40% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 69.9 billion by 2032from USD 26.4 billion in 2024.

Click Here to Get a FREE sample of this latest research report @: #request-a-sample

Major players in the market include: Abbott, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Biomrieux SA, and Sinocare Inc.

Important Features of the Reports:

.Detailed analysis of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics market

.Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

.Detailed market segmentation

.Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

.Recent industry trends and developments

.Competitive landscape of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

.Strategies of key players and product offerings

.Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

.A neutral perspective towards Point-of-Care Diagnostics market performance.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Segmental Analysis

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by Product, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Glucose Monitoring Products

Strips

Meters

Lancets & Lancing Devices

Combination Therapy Equipment

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

Cardiac Marker Testing Products

Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products

HBA1C Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Influenza Testing Products

HIV Testing Products

Hepatitis C Testing Products

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Products

Healthcare-Associated Infection Testing Products

Respiratory Infection Testing Products

Tropical Disease Testing Products

Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Monitoring Products

PT/INR Testing

ACT/APTT

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

Pregnancy Testing Products

Fertility Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by Platform, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by Mode of Purchase, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Prescription-Based Products

OTC Products

Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market by End User, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Clinical Laboratories and Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Key Market Segmentation:

Exactitude Consultancy provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country-level analysis from 2024 to 2032. Our report has categorized the market based on type, offering, technology, system, and end-use industry. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19. At the same time, this report analyzed the market of the leading 20 countries and introduce the market potential of these countries.

Point of care Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Driver: The global rise in infectious disease prevalence

POC testing can mainly help with infectious disease management, particularly in situations with limited resources and emerging markets. Around 39 million people worldwide were living with HIV-AIDS in 2022, and an estimated 1.3 million persons contracted the virus, according to UNAIDS.

After COVID-19, tuberculosis was the second most common infectious agent-related cause of death worldwide in 2022. In 2022, there were 7.5 million newly diagnosed cases of tuberculosis worldwide (Source: WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2023). High sensitivity and specificity point-of-care testing make it possible to diagnose infectious infections quickly, starting treatment right away and improving patient outcomes. Point-of-care diagnostics are expected to become more in demand as infectious diseases like HIV, TB, and malaria become more common worldwide.

Restraint: Pricing pressure on PoC Manufacturers

Intense competition in the POC testing market can lead to pricing pressure, Moreover, decrease in reimbursement rates for POC tests from government payers, private insurers, or healthcare reimbursement programs are driving down profit margins for manufacturer significantly impacting the growth of point of care diagnostics market. Healthcare facilities, especially those in areas with limited resources or financial constraints, may have constrained budgets for investing in point-of-care testing equipment and materials, limiting the adoption of point of care testing.

Opportunity: High growth potential of emerging markets

Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the POC diagnostics market. This is primarily due to the high and growing prevalence of infectious and lifestyle diseases in these countries. To meet the increasing demand for POC diagnostics in emerging markets, manufacturers focus on acquiring or entering into agreements and partnerships with regional/domestic players for product distribution and manufacturing. Regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific region are flexible and have less stringent regulations than established markets in North America and Europe. The saturation of mature markets will further compel manufacturers and leading POC testing companies to shift their focus to emerging markets

Problem: Insufficient uniformity with centralized laboratory techniques

Because of several pre- and post-analytical mistakes, POC test findings do not match central lab procedures. Unsuitable indications for the test's execution, improper sampling times and methods, a lack of knowledge about the patient's condition, and other elements like fasting prior to functional tests or changes in posture or position during comparable tests are examples of pre-analytical errors for POC testing. However, insufficient technological validation, incorrect result assignment, and data storage errors are examples of post-analytical errors.

POC testing is frequently carried out to aid with clinical decision-making during emergencies. These examinations are frequently performed by clinical team members or nurses rather than doctors. These problems may result in incorrect diagnosis and have an impact on the standard of patient care. Patients and physicians may choose not to use POC testing in light of these concerns. One of the main obstacles to POC testing's increased adoption is this.

Full Report of the Steel Market @:

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

.North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

.South America (Brazil etc.)

.The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Development Strategy Pre and Post COVID-19, by Corporate Strategy Analysis, Landscape, Type, Application, and Leading 20 Countries covers and analyses the potential of the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities and forecasts.

Key questions answered in the report:

-What will the market development pace of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-What are the key factors driving the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-Who are the key Companies in the market space?

-What are the market openings, market hazards and market outline of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-What are the sales, revenue, and price analysis of the top Companies of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

-What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market?

Reason to Buy:

[1] Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market.

[2] Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

[3] The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

[4] Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offerings in developed and emerging markets.

[5] Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

[6] Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Top Trending Reports:

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market

The Global metal implants and medical alloys market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.



Airway Management Devices Market

The Global airway management devices market is expected to grow at more than 7.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.03 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2.10 billion in 2019.



Respiratory Care Devices Market

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Is Expected to Grow At 8.50% CAGR from 2019 To 2028. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 32.5 Billion By 2028 From USD 15.6 Billion In 2019.



North America Active Wheelchair Market

The North America Active Wheelchair Market is expected to grow at more than 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 970 million by 2028 from a little above USD 502 million in 2019.



Infusion Pump Market

The global infusion pump market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 18.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period.



Anastomosis Device Market

The global anastomosis device market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.04 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.70 billion in 2019.



Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

The Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 14.36 million by 2028 from USD 7.50 million in 2019.



Heart Pump Device Market

The Global Heart Pump Device Market is expected to grow at more than 21% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 7 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.6 billion in 2020.



Spine Surgery Market

The Global Spine Surgery market is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 52.5 billion by 2028 from USD 38.5 billion in 2019.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.