(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 123 Go Films To Release Patrick Corcoran's, Cursed

Directed by Patrick Corcoran

Written by Patrick Corcoran and Aidan Karstadt Starring Sarah Bonrepaux and Billy Brannigan

Coming up on Digital October 22nd



A series of events he must race against time in the Horror Cursed, distributed by 123 Go Films on

digital October 22nd. This edge-of-your-seat horror will have you guessing what is happening next. Written and directed by Patrick Corcoran, Cursed stars Billy Brannigan, Sarah Bonrepaux (Mr. Know-It-All).



Synopsis:

Lost, broke, and unable to return to America, drifter Gordan Greenbaum wanders into a frozen rural Romanian village. His luck changes, however, when he stumbles upon a vacant produce stand in the sleepy town of Ghimlia. Desperate to go home, Gordan steals a cache of money only to unwittingly take shelter in the home of its owners; a mysterious widow and her grandmother. When revelations come to light, a chain of bloody and supernatural events ensue. Soon, Gordan is forced to reckon with guilt, greed, and lust as he begins to experience a horrific bodily transformation.

Written and Directed by Patrick Corcoran, Cursed is produced by Victor Girone and Jen Emma Hertel

Cursed has a run time of approximately 81 minutes and is not rated.



123 Go Films is a distribution and international film sales company which is a Los Angeles-based Limited Liability Company. 123 Go's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, distribution, development of new entertainment products and services.

