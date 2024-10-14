Vlink Inc. Accelerates Global Expansion With New Offices In India And Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VLink Logo

Leading IT Solutions Provider Expands International Presence with Third India Location & North American Hub in Canada, Eyes Future Growth in Europe

- Gabe Martinez, Global IT Strategist & VLink Sales Exec.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VLink Inc. , a South Windsor, CT-based leader in staffing, software development, and IT consulting, is making significant strides in its global expansion. Building on its robust presence in the APAC region with Global Delivery Centers in Gurugram and Noida, India, VLink is proud to announce the opening of its third India office in Bengaluru, a city known for its thriving tech ecosystem. On the North American front, VLink has also established a new office in Mississauga, Ontario, further strengthening its footprint in the region.

VLink is setting its sights on additional international growth, with plans to potentially open offices in Serbia and London, solidifying its presence across Europe.

Global IT Strategist and VLink Sales Executive, Gabe Martinez says,“VLink's global expansion reflects our unwavering belief in the transformative power of technology. By connecting talented IT professionals across borders, we're not just filling positions - we're building the future, one innovative solution at a time."

Founded in 2006, VLink delivers cutting-edge IT solutions by harnessing the expertise of highly vetted software development teams. Leveraging the latest technologies and global talent, VLink has been instrumental in driving business success for Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and SMBs alike.

VLink specializes in helping companies:

.Secure top-tier U.S. and remote IT talent within 48 hours (Onshore/Offshore/Nearshore)

.Build and scale critical resources and capabilities

.Meet stringent budgetary and project timelines

.Achieve success like the 250+ global clients already served, spanning Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and SMBs

As a proud Minority owned business, VLink Inc. is also a minority supplier for the Greater New England area, the Capital Region, the PA Department of General Services, & the Supplier Diversity office of the Commonwealth of MA. VLink is MBE-certified by the NY & NJ Affiliate Council and the NYC Small Business Services Council. In addition, VLink is A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

For more information contact:

Tracy Gardner

VLink Inc

+1 615-477-4146

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.