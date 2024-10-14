Bitlauncher Invites Investors To Shape The Future Of AI And Blockchain With Exclusive $150K Presale

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bitlauncher, the groundbreaking at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, today announced the launch of its exclusive presale event, inviting investors to participate in shaping the future of decentralized AI innovation. The presale, which aims to raise $150,000, will run until November 15, 2024, or until the allocation is exhausted.



Bitlauncher is set to revolutionize the landscape of AI and blockchain investments by providing a transparent, fair, and accessible environment for funding and supporting open-source AI projects. This presale event marks a significant milestone in democratizing access to high-potential AI investments, traditionally reserved for venture capitalists and large institutions.



Jun Dam, Founder of Bitlauncher, expressed his enthusiasm about the presale: "We're not just launching a platform; we're igniting a movement. Bitlauncher represents the convergence of AI, blockchain, and community-driven innovation. This presale is an invitation to be part of something transformative – a chance to shape the future of technology and potentially benefit from its growth."



The platform boasts several innovative features that set it apart in the crowded blockchain space:



1) Batch Auction for Fair Price Discovery: Bitlauncher's innovative batch auction system ensures equitable token pricing, benefiting both AI startups and contributors.

2) DAO Tools for Community-Driven Governance: Token holders can actively participate in platform decisions through decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) tools, fostering a truly decentralized ecosystem.



3) Cash-Flow Based Project Evaluation: A rigorous vetting process based on financial health and economic viability ensures only high-quality AI projects are featured on the platform.



4) Unique Burn & Mint Tokenomics: The platform's dynamic token supply adjustment rewards contributors while maintaining economic balance, potentially increasing value over time.



5) Global-First Strategy: Bitlauncher's approach accelerates the development of universally relevant AI solutions, positioning the platform at the forefront of global AI innovation.



Investors can participate in the presale through a simple three-step process:



a. Sign up on Bitlauncher and complete the KYC process.

b. Deposit USDT on any supported chain to receive USD Credit Tokens on EOS EVM.



c. Place bids on the Bitlauncher presale auction.



To ensure broad participation and prevent concentration of tokens, the maximum allocation per investor is set at $1,500. This approach aligns with Bitlauncher's mission of creating an inclusive and diverse community of AI enthusiasts and investors.



In addition to the presale, Bitlauncher is launching an attractive referral program called "Earn for Sharing." This initiative allows community members to earn up to 20% of their referrals' contributions in project tokens, encouraging widespread participation and organic growth of the Bitlauncher ecosystem.

The funds raised during the presale will be strategically utilized to further develop the Bitlauncher platform, onboard high-potential AI projects, and expand the platform's global reach. This initiative aligns with Bitlauncher's vision of becoming the go-to launchpad for innovative AI projects seeking decentralized funding and support.



Bitlauncher represents a unique opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of what could be the next big revolution in AI and blockchain technology. By participating in the presale, investors not only gain early access to the platform's native token (BL) but also become part of a vibrant community shaping the future of decentralized AI innovation.



For more information on how to participate in the presale and join the Bitlauncher community, interested parties are encouraged to visit The company advises that the presale is not available to U.S. investors or individuals from countries under U.S. sanctions, and recommends checking eligibility on the website or contacting their legal team for more information.

