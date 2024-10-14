Azerbaijan Introduces New Measures To Boost Employment For Resettled Citizens Under Great Return Program
Date
10/14/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Additional measures are being prepared to create new employment
opportunities for those who have been resettled and will be
resettled in our territories freed from Occupation under the Great
Return programme. Strengthening collaboration with social partners,
enhancing the professional skills of unemployed individuals, and
promoting the creation of new jobs are among these measures.
This was announced at an information session held at the
Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population
regarding the activities of the State Employment Agency under the
ministry, Azernews reports.
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil
Babayev emphasised that one of the main tasks is to provide social
support and active employment measures for the residents of
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, in accordance with the instructions
of President Ilham Aliyev.
It was noted that implementing additional measures in the areas
freed from occupation will increase employment opportunities and
promote sustainable settlement in those regions.
The information session also discussed proposals for organizing
clusters and conducting digital monitoring of production and
service envelopes under the program to enhance the efficiency of
the self-employment initiative.
The purpose of creating clusters is to concentrate necessary
services for citizens in one location, which will have a positive
effect on profitability and help eliminate informal employment.
The proposal to transition the monitoring of production and
service envelopes of the self-employment programme to a digital and
electronic format was also considered.
It was noted that this electronisation will optimise management,
reduce employee workload, and provide effective, innovative, and
data-based reporting in monitoring processes.
During the information session, the work accomplished by the
Agency and other upcoming goals were discussed.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108775617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.