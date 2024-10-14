Azerbaijan Introduces New Measures To Boost Employment For Resettled Citizens Under Great Return Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Additional measures are being prepared to create new employment opportunities for those who have been resettled and will be resettled in our territories freed from under the Great Return programme. Strengthening collaboration with social partners, enhancing the professional skills of unemployed individuals, and promoting the creation of new jobs are among these measures.

This was announced at an information session held at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population regarding the activities of the State Employment Agency under the ministry, Azernews reports.

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev emphasised that one of the main tasks is to provide social support and active employment measures for the residents of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that implementing additional measures in the areas freed from occupation will increase employment opportunities and promote sustainable settlement in those regions.

The information session also discussed proposals for organizing clusters and conducting digital monitoring of production and service envelopes under the program to enhance the efficiency of the self-employment initiative.

The purpose of creating clusters is to concentrate necessary services for citizens in one location, which will have a positive effect on profitability and help eliminate informal employment.

The proposal to transition the monitoring of production and service envelopes of the self-employment programme to a digital and electronic format was also considered.

It was noted that this electronisation will optimise management, reduce employee workload, and provide effective, innovative, and data-based reporting in monitoring processes.

During the information session, the work accomplished by the Agency and other upcoming goals were discussed.