President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of New Ambassador Of Belgium To Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Julien de Fraipont, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium, Azernews reports.

