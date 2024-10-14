President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Estonia
Date
10/14/2024 5:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
the credentials of Väino Reinart, the newly appointed Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia,
Azernews reports.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108775613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.