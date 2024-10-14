Israeli Occupation Air Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Four, Injures 40

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- An Israeli on Monday hit the area of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, killing at least four people and injuring 40 others.

In a press release, authorities said the bombed the tents of the displaced inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which resulted in serious injuries, including children and women.

President of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh condemns the occupation's attack on the hospital, noting that their actions are considered acts.

He called on the international community to stop the genocide in Palestine, and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violating international laws. (end)

