Israeli Occupation Air Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Four, Injures 40
10/14/2024 5:07:51 AM
RAMALLAH, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- An Israeli airstrike on Monday hit the area of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, killing at least four people and injuring 40 others.
In a press release, health authorities said the Occupation bombed the tents of the displaced inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which resulted in serious injuries, including children and women.
President of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattouh condemns the occupation's attack on the hospital, noting that their actions are considered terrorist acts.
He called on the international community to stop the genocide in Palestine, and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violating international laws. (end)
