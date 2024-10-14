Paraguay River’S Historic Low: Economic And Environmental Crisis Unfolds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Paraguay River has hit its lowest level in recorded history, plummeting to 62 centimeters below the reference point at Ladário station near Corumbá, Brazil.



This unprecedented drop surpasses the previous 1964 record of 61 centimeters, as reported by the Brazilian Geological Survey (SGB).



Flowing through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina, the rive is a vital waterway for the region. Its watershed covers 4.3% of Brazil's territory, including most of the Pantanal, the world's largest continuous wetland.



The drought, anticipated since February, stems from below-normal rainfall since October 2023. The economic impact is severe, affecting tourism, fishing, and river transportation.



Local communities struggle with water supply, while the Pantanal ecosystem faces significant threats. Recovery will be slow, with projections suggesting below-normal levels until late November.







The past decade has seen insufficient rainy seasons, preventing water reserve replenishment. From October 2023, there was a rainfall deficit of 395 millimeters, with the total rainfall far below the expected average. Over five years, the deficit has reached 1,020 mm.



Navigation risks have increased, prompting warnings from the Brazilian Navy about emerging sandbars and rocks. The drought extends beyond Brazil, impacting Paraguay's soybean exports, which rely heavily on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.



Brazil's soybean and corn exports from Mato Grosso state also face challenges. The energy sector is at risk, with potential hydroelectric power shortages and increased costs.



Local economies suffer as fishermen lose jobs and tourism declines. Cities along the river face water shortages affecting both residential and industrial users.

Environmentally, the Pantanal wetlands risk drying out, threatening countless species. Increased wildfire risk looms, reminiscent of the devastating 2019-2020 fires. Experts attribute this crisis to various factors, including climate change, deforestation, and El Niño weather patterns.



The situation underscores the vulnerability of South American economies to climate variability and highlights the urgent need for sustainable water management and climate adaptation strategies.



As the Paraguay River grapples with historic lows, the region faces significant economic and environmental challenges, serving as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and natural resources.

