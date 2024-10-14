QSE Index Closes 0.15% Lower
Doha: The Qatar stock exchange index closed its trading session yesterday, down by 15.970 points, or 0.15 percent, to reach 10,493,300 points. During the session, 127,707,159 shares were traded, with a value of QR250,063,335.942, as a result of executing 7,985 deals in all sectors. The shares of 22 companies rose during the session, while the shares of 27 other companies decreased, and two companies maintained their previous closing price. market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR616,829,689,352.060 compared to QR616,083,665,402.580 in the previous session.
