(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of large law firms representing large companies in the region by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) from the AMLAW 100, Magic Circle and Silver Circle firms. The report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms, practices and countries. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Rates by Country

Australia



Non-AMLAW

Ashurst LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills

AMLAW 200

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

White & Case LLP

Jones Day

Hogan Lovells LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Milbank LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Clifford Chance LLP

China



Non-AMLAW

Clyde & Co LLP

Overall

Practice Areas

International Trade

Linklaters LLP

Overall

Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance

AMLAW 200

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Jones Day

Hogan Lovells LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Hong Kong



Non-AMLAW

Ashurst LLP

Linklaters LLP

AMLAW 200

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

White & Case LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Jones Day

Hogan Lovells LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Dechert LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Ropes & Gray LLP Jones Day

Japan



Non-AMLAW

Ashurst LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

White & Case LLP

Jones Day

Hogan Lovells LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

King & Spalding LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP

Korea



AMLAW 200

Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP

Malaysia



AMLAW 200 Baker McKenzie

New Zealand



Non-AMLAW Ashurst LLP

Philippines



AMLAW 200 White & Case LLP

Singapore



Non-AMLAW

Ashurst LLP

AMLAW 200

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

White & Case LLP

Overall

Practice Areas

Capital Markets

Mergers & Acquisitions

#11 Jones Day

Hogan Lovells LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

King & Spalding LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Milbank LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Allen & Overy LLP

Clifford Chance LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Taiwan



AMLAW 200

Baker McKenzie

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

White & Case LLP

Jones Day Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Thailand



Non-AMLAW

DLA Piper LLP (US) Baker McKenzie

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900