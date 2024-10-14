2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Real-Time Insight Into The Rate Differences Between Firms, Practices, Practice Areas, Position And Countries
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of large law firms representing large companies in the region by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) from the AMLAW 100, Magic Circle and Silver Circle firms. The report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms, practices and countries. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Rates by Country
Australia
Non-AMLAW Ashurst LLP Herbert Smith Freehills AMLAW 200 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP White & Case LLP Jones Day Hogan Lovells LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Reed Smith LLP Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Milbank LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Clifford Chance LLP
China
Non-AMLAW Clyde & Co LLP Overall Practice Areas International Trade Linklaters LLP Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance AMLAW 200 Kirkland & Ellis LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Sidley Austin LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Jones Day Hogan Lovells LLP Greenberg Traurig LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Paul Hastings LLP Covington & Burling LLP Reed Smith LLP Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Milbank LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Foley & Lardner LLP Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Steptoe & Johnson LLP Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP
Hong Kong
Non-AMLAW Ashurst LLP Linklaters LLP AMLAW 200 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP White & Case LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Jones Day Hogan Lovells LLP Goodwin Procter LLP Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Paul Hastings LLP Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Dechert LLP Milbank LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Shearman & Sterling LLP Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Ropes & Gray LLP Jones Day
Japan
Non-AMLAW Ashurst LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP White & Case LLP Jones Day Hogan Lovells LLP Greenberg Traurig LLP King & Spalding LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Paul Hastings LLP Milbank LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP
Korea
AMLAW 200 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP
Malaysia
New Zealand
Philippines
AMLAW 200 White & Case LLP
Singapore
Non-AMLAW Ashurst LLP AMLAW 200 Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP White & Case LLP Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Mergers & Acquisitions #11 Jones Day Hogan Lovells LLP Norton Rose Fulbright King & Spalding LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP Milbank LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Allen & Overy LLP Clifford Chance LLP Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Taiwan
AMLAW 200 Baker McKenzie Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP White & Case LLP Jones Day Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
Thailand
Non-AMLAW DLA Piper LLP (US) Baker McKenzie
CONTACT:
