عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Real-Time Insight Into The Rate Differences Between Firms, Practices, Practice Areas, Position And Countries


10/14/2024 4:45:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2024 Asia Pacific Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of large law firms representing large companies in the region by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) from the AMLAW 100, Magic Circle and Silver Circle firms. The report gives users real-time insight into the rate differences between firms, practices and countries. The rate data and related details of this Report were taken directly from the Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Rates by Country

Australia

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Ashurst LLP
  • Herbert Smith Freehills
  • AMLAW 200
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • DLA Piper LLP (US)
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
  • Reed Smith LLP
  • Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
  • Milbank LLP
  • Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP

China

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Clyde & Co LLP
  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • International Trade
  • Linklaters LLP
  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance
  • AMLAW 200
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • DLA Piper LLP (US)
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • Sidley Austin LLP
  • Ropes & Gray LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Greenberg Traurig LLP
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
  • Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
  • Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
  • Paul Hastings LLP
  • Covington & Burling LLP
  • Reed Smith LLP
  • Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
  • Milbank LLP
  • Morrison & Foerster LLP
  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Foley & Lardner LLP
  • Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
  • Steptoe & Johnson LLP
  • Allen & Overy LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP

Hong Kong

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Ashurst LLP
  • Linklaters LLP
  • AMLAW 200
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Ropes & Gray LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Goodwin Procter LLP
  • Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
  • Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
  • Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
  • Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
  • Paul Hastings LLP
  • Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
  • Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
  • Dechert LLP
  • Milbank LLP
  • Morrison & Foerster LLP
  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Shearman & Sterling LLP
  • Allen & Overy LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP
  • Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
  • Ropes & Gray LLP
  • Jones Day

Japan

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Ashurst LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Greenberg Traurig LLP
  • King & Spalding LLP
  • Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
  • Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
  • Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
  • Paul Hastings LLP
  • Milbank LLP
  • Morrison & Foerster LLP
  • Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
  • Allen & Overy LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP

Korea

  • AMLAW 200
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP

Malaysia

  • AMLAW 200
  • Baker McKenzie

New Zealand

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Ashurst LLP

Philippines

  • AMLAW 200
  • White & Case LLP

Singapore

  • Non-AMLAW
  • Ashurst LLP
  • AMLAW 200
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • DLA Piper LLP (US)
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Capital Markets
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • #11 Jones Day
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • King & Spalding LLP
  • McDermott Will & Emery LLP
  • Milbank LLP
  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Allen & Overy LLP
  • Clifford Chance LLP
  • Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Taiwan

  • AMLAW 200
  • Baker McKenzie
  • Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
  • White & Case LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Thailand

  • Non-AMLAW
  • DLA Piper LLP (US)
  • Baker McKenzie

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN14102024004107003653ID1108775467


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search