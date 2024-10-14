عربي


Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


10/14/2024 4:45:43 AM

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 		Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V

Telephone +45 7012 5300

14 October 2024

Company Announcement No 75/2024

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 11 October 2024. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments

  • Nr. 75_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk
  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 75-2024

