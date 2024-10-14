(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 MedDev AI Marketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2025's MedDev AI Marketing Summit is a fun, interactive 'TED-style' storytelling Summit designed to increase your marketing AI knowledge whether you are a new adopter or a seasoned pro. Our speakers will be sharing their stories about how they have embraced and invested in AI, and are leveraging AI Tools to help transform and optimize their device marketing strategy.
AI is the game changer in transforming medical device marketing. It's an essential component in an ever-evolving industry, in being more effective in understanding the needs and preferences of your target audience. The ultimate goal, being able to provide much-needed (and in many cases, life-saving) medical devices to those who need them.
They will share best practices and reveal what worked, what didn't, and what they learned along the way. Providing you with a greater understanding as well as actionable solutions to take away and implement at your company. We believe that the sharing of this crucial information with each other can only help advance the medical device industry.
Topics to be discussed will include generative AI, responsible AI, chatGPT, brand identity, content creation, human-bot Interactions, change management, workflows, marketing operations, brand building, customer experience, ethical concerns and more.
So don't miss your chance to be part of AI's transformation of medical device marketing and come join 100+ leading medical device marketing professionals, and learn the essential tools to seamlessly integrate AI into your existing marketing strategy.
Who Should Attend:
Chief Marketing Officer Director of Marketing Content Director Vice President of Creative and Digital Marketing Head of Brand and Marketing Global Chief Creative Officer Director Strategic Communications & Brand Managing Director Head of Data Science
For more information about this conference visit
