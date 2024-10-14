عربي


Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds


10/14/2024 4:31:03 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM October 14 2024

Interest coupon for the period 14.10.2024 - 12.01.2025:

DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 4.63%p.a.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Direktør, IR Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

  • Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 October 2024

