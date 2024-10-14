Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds

Date
10/14/2024 4:31:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM October 14 2024
Interest coupon for the period 14.10.2024 - 12.01.2025:
DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 4.63%p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Direktør, IR Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 October 2024
MENAFN14102024004107003653ID1108775400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.