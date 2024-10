(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer (Alkaline, PEM & Solid Oxide): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is expected to reach US$497.07 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.57%, for the duration spanning 2024-2028 The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions, growing production of low-carbon hydrogen, increasing production of ammonia, increasing demand for margarine, increasing production capacity of menthol and increase in demand for semiconductors. However the market growth would be challenges by lack of potent hydrogen storage facility and health effects caused by hydrogen. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as rising production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, decline in green hydrogen production cost and increasing number of electrolyzer projects.

The global hydrogen electrolyzer market holds a lucrative future due to the rising demand for clean and green hydrogen. Ongoing acquisitions and mergers by leading manufacturing players are enhancing the industrial presence of major companies, which is driving the business scenario. Moreover, the increasing demand of electricity across heating, transportation and industrial activities is providing opportunities for global market expansion.

The global hydrogen market by region can be segmented as follows: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the global market due to the increased application of hydrogen. However, outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a slowdown in the global market due to delay in the adoption of green hydrogen and postponement of the pipeline electrolysis projects. Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen electrolyzer market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Siemens AG, ITM Power, NEL ASA, FuelCell Energy, Air Liquide and Plug Power) are also presented in detail. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $385.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $497.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Major Types of Electrolyzer Technology

1.3 Comparison of PEM and Alkaline Electrolysis Technologies

1.4 Opportunities for Electrolysis

1.5 A Clean Hydrogen Economy

2. COVID-19

2.1 Use of Hydrogen Peroxide

2.2 Impact on Chemical Industry

2.3 Delay in the Adoption of Clean Hydrogen

3. Global Market

3.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.2 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Alkaline Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Alkaline Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Regions

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

4.4 South America

4.4.1 South America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.4.2 South America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Carbon Emissions

5.1.2 Increasing Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen

5.1.3 Increasing Production of Ammonia

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Margarine

5.1.5 Increasing Production Capacity of Methanol

5.1.6 Increase in Demand for Semiconductor

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

5.2.2 Upsurge in Electrolysis Capacity

5.2.3 Decline in Green Hydrogen Production Cost

5.2.4 Increasing Number of Hydrogen Electrolyzer Projects

5.2.5 Growth in Hydrogen Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Potent Hydrogen Storage Facilities

5.3.2 Health Effects of Hydrogen

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Siemens AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 Air Liquide

6.3 Plug Power

6.4 Nel ASA

6.5 FuelCell Energy

6.6 ITM Power

Key Topics Covered:

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market

