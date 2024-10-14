Day 374 Of Gaza War: Escalating Violence And Ongoing Humanitarian Crises Amid Occupation And Massacres

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN/ Manar Abudayah

On the 374th day of the aggression against Gaza, Israeli continued to launch intense on the besieged Palestinian territory and maintained its demolition operations and heavy shelling in Jabalia area for the tenth consecutive day.

In recent hours, occupation committed a new massacre at a school in Al-Nuseirat camp, resulting in the deaths of 22 people, including 15 children and a woman, while around 80 others were injured. This raises the total number of displacement centers bombed by the occupation since October of last year to 191.

The occupation forces committed a massacre in the central region, where 22 citizens were killed and others injured in an artillery shelling of Al Mufti School, which shelters displaced persons in Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. The occupation forces are encircling northern Gaza from all directions, blocking the entry of food and medical supplies.

The government media stated that approximately 300 citizens have been martyred during the campaign, and some bodies of the martyrs remain in the streets and under the rubble of homes. Additionally, northern Gaza is facing a famine aimed at forcing the residents to leave the area.



