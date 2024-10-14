Four Palestinians Martyred, Dozens Wounded In Occupation's Strike On Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred and dozens as Israeli forces bombed tents displaced families inside a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Medical sources affirmed that four civilians were martyred, and 70 others were wounded in the strike on the tents inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Earlier, the hospital reported that many people had been martyred or wounded due to the bombing of the displaced families' tents on its premises.

The Gaza announced that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip has resulted in the martyrdom of 42,227 people and left 98,464 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

