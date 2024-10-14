The City Exhibition Inaugurated At Qatar Fine Arts Association

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director General of the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti inaugurated Sunday the "The City" by Qatari artist Lolwah Al Mughiseeb at the headquarters of the Qatar Fine Arts Association.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Lolwah Al Mughiseeb, a member of the Qatar Fine Arts Association, shared that in her first solo exhibition, she seeks to celebrate the city and its spiritual and emotional significance, not merely its physical walls and forms.

The exhibition features 43 artworks blending both abstract and realistic styles, incorporating geometric shapes and lines alongside human figures. Additionally, Qatari customs and traditions are prominently represented, highlighting their enduring influence despite modern developments.

Lolwah Al Mughiseeb's artistic journey was enriched by her residency at the International City of Arts in Paris, France, in 2022, which served as a profound source of artistic and cultural inspiration, reflected in her latest works.

The "The City" exhibition will be open to visitors until the end of the month at the Qatar Fine Arts Association in Katara (Building No. 13).

