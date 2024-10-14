عربي


Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


10/14/2024 3:45:42 AM

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 7 October 2024 – 11 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 5,599,577 12.50 70,017,039
7 October 2024 47,566 13.07 621,688
8 October 2024 - - -
9 October 2024 68,403 13.54 926,074
10 October 2024 200,000 13.44 2,688,740
11 October 2024 280,000 14.00 3,793,888
Total, week number 41 595,969 13.47 8,030,390
Accumulated under the program 6,195,546 12.60 78,047,428

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,923,490 own shares corresponding to 2.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 53 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #41 2024

