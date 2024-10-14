XDLINX Space Labs Set To Empower Nations' Space Capabilities With Their Innovative Technology With The Recent Seed Funding Of $7 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company aims at accelerating development of ready to launch satellite platforms for Global Space Missions

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XDLINX Space Labs, a prominent Indian space-tech player, is transforming the global space through its ready to launch satellite platforms. The company offers spacecraft Platforms and Payload for Commercial and

Defence ISR Space Missions. They offer full-stack ISR capabilities, with both optical and signal intelligence. With a revolutionary vision of empowering every Nation to build their Space Heritage and their sovereign space capabilities, they have recently raised $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation payloads. The funding round was led by

Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments with additional backing from E2MC, Mana Ventures,and a prominent family office.

Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO & Co-Founder, XDLINX Space Labs

Continue Reading

Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, XDLINX Space Labs began with a bold vision to redefine space missions and make innovative satellite technology accessible to a broader range of clients. The company's first major milestone came with the successful launch of JANUS-1, a software-defined 6U Nanosat to demonstrate multi-tenancy payload capabilities, developed in a record time of just 10 months and launched aboard ISRO's SSLV-D2 rocket on February 10, 2023 which brought down the cost and time to space significantly,compared to other traditional satellite.

Rupesh Gandupalli,CEO & Co-Founder, XDLINX Space Labs said,"We are thrilled and excited to accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation payloads for defence and commercial missions like E-band communications,Optical and RF intelligence to building space heritage, operationalization of satellite bus platforms and expand our global presence. We envision a future where space becomes more accessible by building cost-effective satellites using 75% indigenous subsystems. We look forward to contributing in India's growing role in global space race."

The company is currently preparing for the launch of its next major project, Elevation-1, which will feature the world's first miniaturized space-grade

E-band payload, developed and scheduled to launch aboard

SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission. Elevation-1 is the first commercial mission designed to demonstrate E-band communications with digital modulation, and company owning a defined long-term roadmap of achieving data rates exceeding 10 Gbps.

Additionally, XDLINX Space Labs is developing the 150KG class satellite hosting Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Multi-Spectral optical sensors together using XDSAT-M600 platform for its customer scheduled to be launched in Q3-2025. The company is in final discussions with their customers building and launching a sub-meter multi-spectral imagery satellite constellation and has also signed

MOUs with leading space companies globally, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration and development.

About XDLINX Space Labs

XDLINX Space Labs is an end-to-end small satellite mission-as-a-service provider for complete mission requirements- from design, supply chain ,build, integration, and space qualify to mission

operations. The company offers spacecraft Platforms and Payload technology for Global Commercial and Defence ISR Space Missions, focusing on helping various nations build their Sovereign space capabilities, offer a full stack ISR capabilities both optical and signal intelligence. XDLINX offers fully configured satellites with payloads for Global Intelligence,Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The company has successfully launched over 400 satellites in their past work tenure.

Photo:



SOURCE XDLINX Space Labs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED