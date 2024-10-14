Invitation To Presentation Of Sinch's Interim Report For The Third Quarter 2024
Date
10/14/2024 3:15:47 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will also take place at 14:00 CET where Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang and CFO Roshan Saldanha will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.
Time for publication of the interim report
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET
Time for conference call and webcast
Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 14:00 CET
Conference call dial-in details
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below.
After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the conference call.
Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at
href="" rel="nofollow" sinch/webcas .
The presentation and report will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" sinc
after publication.
Please also see href="" rel="nofollow" sinch/financial-calenda
for other investor related events.
For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected]
About Sinch
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at
sinch .
This information was brought to you by Cision .
,c4049635
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20241014 Invitation to Q3 2024_ENG
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14102024003732001241ID1108775234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.