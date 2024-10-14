Invitation To Presentation Of Sinch's Interim Report For The Third Quarter 2024

Time for publication of the interim report

Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast

Wednesday 6 November 2024, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below.

After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during the conference call.



Webcast and slide deck

The live webcast will be available at

after publication.

for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at

sinch .

